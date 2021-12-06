ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MONDAY UPDATES: State health department warns Missourians about vaccine-related scam

By ABC 17 News Team
 5 days ago
State officials are warning Missourians about a scam that seeks to capitalize on coronavirus vaccinations.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services warned the public Monday about the scam, in which victims get a text message directing them to a site to "validate" a "one-time Covid-19 Vaccine verification." The scam is an attempt to get personal information and the website the scammers use has the logos of the health department and Missouri Department of Revenue in an attempt to appear legitimate, according to a news release.

Website registration shows the site was registered last week in the European Union, the health department says. The state says it has reported the website to proper authorities.

Anyone who submitted information through the scam website should report the breach to their financial institutions, credit reporting services and the Social Security Administration, the release says.

Missouri COVID cases continue to rise; nearly 4,000 new cases over the weekend

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Missouri continues to go up after three days of over 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the state, according to state health department reporting.

On Friday the daily average increased to 1,493. The daily average has now increased by over 400 to 1,907 cases. The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days, which will push that number even higher.

The state logged 3,937 new coronavirus cases through PCR testing and another 961 probable cases identified in antigen testing over the weekend, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus dashboard. Missouri has now reported 753,146 confirmed cases for the entire pandemic and more than 171,036 probable cases.

The state recorded nine more confirmed deaths for a total of 12,619 and no new probable death for a total of 2,843.

Missouri's new cases are up nearly 68% over the past week, the state reports, as new cases surge nationwide.

Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

The rate of positive tests was at 12.9% for the last week, a slight increase from last week.

Cole, Pettis, Callaway, Osage, Moniteau, Miller, Saline and Boone counties are all in the upper third of counties in new cases per capita over the last week, according to state statistics.

Nearly 2% of vaccinated Missourians have developed COVID-19 infections, the state reports.

Experts continue to tout vaccination as the best tool to fight the wave of new cases, but new vaccinations have effectively stalled in Missouri, with more boosters being given daily than first or second shots. The state reported Monday that 51.8% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated .

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending upward, with the state reporting 24% of total hospital capacity and 15% of ICU capacity remaining. Those numbers are at 35% and 29% in Cen tral Missouri, respectively.

The post MONDAY UPDATES: State health department warns Missourians about vaccine-related scam appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

