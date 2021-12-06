ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

National Press Club To Host News Conference With Debra Tice Thursday At 9:30 AM

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- News Advisory:

Event: The National Press Club Press Freedom Team will host a news conference with Debra Tice, mother of award-winning journalist Austin Tice who has been held in Syria since 2012, and Christophe Delore, Secretary General of RSF (Reporters Without Borders). They will discuss the role of press freedom in democracy and the case of Austin Tice in that context and will take questions.

When: Thursday, December 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Fourth Estate Room, National Press Club, 529 14 th Street NW Washington, D.C. 13 th Floor.

Details: The event is in person and guests may register here. Alternatively, there will be a live stream on the Club website and Youtube channel. This event is open to credentialed journalists, members of the National Press Club and their guests. The National Press Club Press Freedom Team is organized by the Club along with the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate.

Mr. Delore, who is based in Paris, is in Washington to participate in the Summit For Democracy. Mrs. Tice, who lives in Houston, is in DC for meetings related to her son's case.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7500 for the National Press Club

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-to-host-news-conference-with-debra-tice-thursday-at-930-am-301438360.html

SOURCE National Press Club

Comments / 0

ProPublica

ProPublica Wins Two National Press Club Awards

The National Press Club has named ProPublica the winner of two of its annual journalism awards. “Evenflo, Maker of the ‘Big Kid’ Booster Seat, Put Profits Over Child Safety” won in the Consumer Journalism-Periodicals category. The investigation by reporters Daniela Porat and Patricia Callahan showed that the carseat maker had put marketing above the safety of the children who used its “Big Kid” booster seats. Their reporting revealed the regulatory failures that allowed the seats to be sold even after children were seriously injured. In October 2021, members of Congress introduced the Booster Seat Safety Act, a law prompted by ProPublica’s investigation that would establish the most sweeping safety rules for booster seats in more than two decades, after determining the makers of the car seats misled parents about their risks and endangered children’s lives.
JOURNALISM
Fox News @ Night - Thursday, December 9

