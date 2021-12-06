Lenny Gaines (Photo: Business Wire)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) - Get Salem Media Group, Inc. Class A Report announced today that well-known inspirational gospel on-air personality Pastor Lenny Gaines has been added to Salem Music Network's lineup of syndicated music hosts. Salem Music Network will produce Gaines' five hour show for daily syndication (Monday-Friday) beginning January 31, 2022. "Pastor Lenny's Praise Party" is a show filled with daily inspiration, interviews and a cultural call-to-action. Gaines has been doing his Praise Party on Salem's Rejoice 96.9 FM radio station in Greenville, SC. After deciding to take his show to syndication Gaines said, "I am humbled and so excited to join the many listeners that will be in 'Pastor Lenny's Praise Party' on a daily basis. God has a mighty way of connecting lives together, and I'm assured that as I connect to new and current listeners, we will grow, inspire and most of all Praise together. Don't be late, we've got a praise party to get to."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005825/en/

The Praise Party will be Salem Music Network's first syndicated program designed for Inspirational Gospel/Urban Gospel radio stations. Network General Manager Kevin Anderson said, "Everyone who knows Pastor Lenny sings his praises. We are honored to partner with him as we expand our syndication offerings with this show that already inspires so many. Pastor Lenny and The Praise Party deserve a national platform. My team and I are excited to be a part of helping build that platform and spread the Word nationally."

In addition to hosting "Pastor Lenny's Praise Party", Pastor Lenny serves as the Founding Senior Pastor of PowerHouse Christian Church in Anderson, SC. He holds a master's degree in Education and proudly attended Clemson University and University of Phoenix. He is also a former school teacher and instructional coach.

The five hour "Pastor Lenny's Praise Party" will debut on Monday, January 31 st. The preferred daypart is mid-days (10am-3pm); however, it can be aired in any daypart.

To learn how your station can air "Pastor Lenny's Praise Party", visit www.salemmusicnetwork.com or contact Affiliate Relations Director, Greg Roberson,Office (615) 312-4229Cell (931) 409-7542 groberson@salemmusicnetwork.com

For information regarding marketing opportunities on Salem Music Network, contact Kevin Anderson at:(615) 202-9167 kanderson@salemmusicnetwork.com

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

