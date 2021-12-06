ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wine Spectator: Inflation Comes To The Wine Industry

 2 days ago

Wine has been largely absent from the raging debate over inflation in recent months. While the wholesale price of beef is up by 20% and gas costs are at their highest level in seven years, a bottle of wine has been one of the few products consumers could count on to...

yourconroenews.com

Wine Walk: Young, passionate wine makers resurrect Bulgaria’s wine industry

Prior to 1976, the wine world believed that the only great wines came from France and its many wine regions. Wine was a mystery then. It was America’s bi-centennial year so ironically a “Brit” by the name of Steve Spurrier came up with a wine tasting to celebrate the 200 of America’s relationship with France. Our friendship has grown over that 200 year span so why not have a blind wine judging of France’s best versus America’s unknown wines.
DRINKS
pdxfoodpress.com

Welcome To Flor Wines & New Wine Packs

Welcome to the first Curated Wine Packs email directly from us at Flor Wines. Le Pigeon & Friends were kind enough to send out the last one for us, but now we have our email system all squared away. We are settling into our new space (see above) and hope you’ll come by soon to check it out. Perhaps, when you pick up a wine pack! This month we have 4 Curated Wine Packs for sale. A 6-bottle sipper pack focused on entertaining, and entertaining the hosts, too. We also have three sparkling 3-bottle packs. First is a trio of incredible ‘non-Champagne’ Sparklers, then a trio of our favorite Champagnes for the holidays season, and finally a trio of extra special Champagnes for next level celebration.
PORTLAND, OR
towncarolina.com

Gifts for Wine Lovers

Yes, you can bring a bottle of wine, but a wine accouterment shows effort. Technology and craft share real estate on this gift list built for your favorite wine head. Every item is available locally, so gift away this winter and shop small. It’s time to sip something fermented and these gifts will add to an evening’s ambiance.
DRINKS
mediapost.com

Liquor Retailers Say CBD Drinks Show Greatest Growth Potential

Tequila may overtake vodka in North American retail sales next year, craft beer and RTDs may reclaim shelf space from hard seltzer, and cannabis- and CBD-infused beverages generate far greater liquor store potential than non-alcoholic beverages -- all according to the third annual BevAlc Insights by Drizly Retail Report, a survey of more than 500 retailers conducted in November by the alcohol ecommerce giant.
DRINKS
winemag.com

When Aging Wine, Bottle Size Actually Matters

The size of a wine bottle tells you more than how many glasses you’ll be able to pour from it. “Bottle format undoubtedly has an effect on a wine’s ability to age,” says Erik Elliott, estate director for Heitz Cellar. “It is all a result of oxygen exchange relative to the amount of wine in [the] bottle.”
DRINKS
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Alcohol retailers plan to stock more craft beer in 2022

Alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform Drizly released its third annual BevAlc Insights by Drizly Retail Report, culled from a nationwide survey of over 500 alcohol retailers during November 2021, and it looks like craft beer is poised to reclaim shelf space from hard seltzer in 2022. Yes, even as...
RETAIL
brewpublic.com

Whiskey Wednesday – Starward Nova Whisky

When one thinks about whiskey, Australian produced whisky is not one that usually comes to mind. This though process has changed when David Vitale came on the scene with his Starward distillery and its most notable offering, Starward Nova Whisky. Vitale founded the distillery in 2007 in the coastal city...
DRINKS
shankennewsdaily.com

Whisky Advocate Kicks Off The Countdown On The Top 20 Whiskies Of The Year

At 10 o’clock this morning, Whisky Advocate will begin the countdown on its Top 20 whiskies of the year—the list of 2021’s most exciting releases. In keeping with tradition, the roll call will commence with whiskies Nos. 10, 9, and 8. Tomorrow morning at the same time, Nos. 7, 6, and 5 will be announced, to be followed on Wednesday by Nos. 4, 3, and 2.
DRINKS
shankennewsdaily.com

Australian Wine Makes Progress In Premiumizing U.S. Mix

Australian wine has long sought to premiumize its profile in the U.S. market, and recent data show it’s making headway. According to data provided by Wine Australia, exports to the U.S. priced above $10 a liter were up 16% to the U.S. through September 2021. In addition, more Australian producers are sending wine to the U.S. now than at any time since 2010, with the number of producers exporting up 30% since 2012.
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Chardonnays

Stand back folks, we're not sure how big this one is going to get, but it's already the most expensive Chardonnay in history. When it comes to the best Chardonnays, one word springs to mind: Burgundy. And Burgundy means money, but you really have no idea exactly how much. The...
DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

Julie Macklowe’s Latest Venture? An American Single-Malt Whiskey

“I got hungry for success at an early age,” proclaims Julie Macklowe. The entrepreneur began her career in finance 20 years ago in the high-testosterone environment of trading, where she learned to love poker, cigars, and whiskey. And while decades later, Macklowe has left the financial world behind—founding former QVC skin-care line vbeauté along the way—what drives her to this day is an unabated enthusiasm for Scotch single malt whiskey.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

This New Shortage Is Affecting Wine and Spirits

The last two years in food were defined by shortages on supermarket shelves, and the end isn't within sight as we approach 2022. A chicken tender shortage may soon impact grocers and fast-food chains. Tenders are more complex to process than nuggets, which are also easier to package and sell. But that's not the only household staple that could be in short supply this holiday season.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Are Wine-Based Hard Seltzers ’80s-Era Wine Coolers in New Clothes — or Something More?

VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.
DRINKS
liquor.com

Luigi Bormioli Atelier Pinot Noir Wine Glass Review

We purchased the Luigi Bormioli Atelier Pinot Noir Wine Glass so our reviewer could put it to the test in their home bar. Read on for the full review. Luigi Bormioli Atelier Pinot Noir glasses offer a flattering shape that compliments wine’s aromas (wide middle, more narrow opening) though falls slightly short in the weight department. Although heavy in the hand, the glass provides a solid environment for allowing wines to show well and merits its $12 (approx.) per stem price point, though we’ve found comparable items for even less.
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

Wine's New Advocate Takes the Reins

Last week, Joe Czerwinski was named Editor in Chief of the Wine Advocate, and also announced he will be taking over reviewing Napa Valley wines, the marquee critical job at the publication, with Lisa Perrotti-Brown leaving both roles. Here is one big change already: I don't know what Perrotti-Brown is...
FOOD & DRINKS
TBR News Media

The Wine Connoisseur: Seven exciting Chilean red wines

Chile has been making value-centric wines for decades and they are available in many restaurants and wine shops. Like California, Chile labels its wine by the name of the grape and this makes choosing one for dinner or just casual drinking a snap. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and...
DRINKS
shankennewsdaily.com

Robert Mondavi Unveils New Luxury Collection Paired With NFTs

Constellation Brands’ Robert Mondavi Winery has teamed up with French porcelain designer Bernardaud to create a new collection of exclusive wines. The MCMLXVI collection is made up of 1,966 1.5-liter porcelain bottles containing unique Cabernet Sauvignon-based blends made by Mondavi’s technical council (Geneviève Janssens, Andy Erickson, and Thomas Rivers Brown), and sourced from the 2019 vintage from Napa’s To Kalon vineyard.
DRINKS
shankennewsdaily.com

With New Partner Pernod Ricard, Sovereign Brands Sees Ample Runway For Growth

For wine and spirits marketer Sovereign Brands, 2021 has been a banner year. CEO Brett Berish tells SND that his portfolio continues to trend upward, with both a huge boost in the on-premise and sustained growth at retail. “We’re up about 200% on-premise on average,” he said. “It’s a combination of things. Our brands are taking share, the consumer is looking for them and interested in them, and the buyers want them. It’s the meshing of the two best scenarios.” This year’s strong performance builds on 2020, when the company’s two largest brands—Luc Belaire sparkling wine and Bumbu rum—both roughly doubled in size amid an off-premise surge.
ECONOMY
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Kosher Wine

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E. & J. Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits. Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
DRINKS

