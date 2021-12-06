ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whisky Advocate Kicks Off The Countdown On The Top 20 Whiskies Of The Year

 2 days ago

At 10 o’clock this morning, Whisky Advocate will begin the countdown on its Top 20 whiskies of the year—the list of 2021’s most exciting releases. In...

shankennewsdaily.com

Robert Mondavi Unveils New Luxury Collection Paired With NFTs

Constellation Brands’ Robert Mondavi Winery has teamed up with French porcelain designer Bernardaud to create a new collection of exclusive wines. The MCMLXVI collection is made up of 1,966 1.5-liter porcelain bottles containing unique Cabernet Sauvignon-based blends made by Mondavi’s technical council (Geneviève Janssens, Andy Erickson, and Thomas Rivers Brown), and sourced from the 2019 vintage from Napa’s To Kalon vineyard.
Paste Magazine

Tasting: 3 Scotch Whiskies from Bladnoch's New U.S. Collection

As recently as the early 2000s, the Scottish whisky region known as the Lowlands had only a few remaining distilleries to its name. Historically known for the production of lighter malts and grain whiskies, many used in bigger blends, The Lowlands is a region that has always struggled to capture the public imagination in the same way as Islay, Speyside and The Highlands. But the last decade and change has slowly but surely turned more attention in the direction of the Lowlands, as a new crop of young distilleries has swelled the ranks of those producing malts in the region and expanded the definition of what “Lowland-style” might imply—what was once a style defined by just Auchentoshan, Glenkinchie and Bladnoch now includes the likes of Ailsa Bay, Daftmill, Eden Mill and others.
shankennewsdaily.com

Interview, Part 2: Blake Leonard of Stew Leonard’s Wines & Spirits

In the second part of our interview, Blake Leonard, vice president of Stew Leonard’s Wines & Spirits, discusses wine and spirits trends at the family-owned retailer, which has revenues of about $100 million, as well as its enhanced focus on the e-commerce segment. SND: What key consumer trends are driving...
advancedmixology.com

15 Scotch Cocktails: A Guide To The Best Whisky Concoctions

Forget about your usual drink; why not try something new? Whether you're looking for the perfect strong whiskey or just need that little boost in energy before lunchtime rolls around. Here are 15 amazing scotch cocktails to get those cravings on!. 1. Blue Blazer. The Hot Toddy is a classic...
thebeveragejournal.com

Whiskies, German Wines Join Oceanstate Wine & Spirits

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expanded its Cleveland Whiskey portfolio with three new offerings from the distillery in Cleveland, Ohio: new full-proof versions of Wheat Penny Bourbon and Underground Black Cherry Wood Bourbon and Magic Rabbit Chocolate and Peanut Butter Whiskey, billed as “an adult version of America’s favorite sweet treat like no other.” Oceanstate also welcomes a new line of German wines to their portfolio from the Hans Baer Winery, a family-owned and operated winery producing handcrafted red wine blends and red and white single varietal wines. The German wines, available in Riesling, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Noir, are sourced from Rheinhessen, Germany’s largest and most diverse wine growing region.
thewhiskeywash.com

The Balvenie Adds New Whiskies To Its Stories Collection

Scottish whisky brand The Balvenie recently unveiled its two latest additions for The Balvenie Stories Collection – The Tale of the Dog (42-year-old and 46-year-old liquids) and The Creation of a Classic. The new expressions, which debuted this month, are described as stories as told by the craftsmen at the...
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Offers Rare French Malt Whisky

Murphy Distributors added Alfred GIRAUD VOYAGE French Malt Whisky, the first expression in the exclusive Exploratory Blends range for the U.S. market, in time for the holidays. The one-of-a-kind expression from Cellar Masters Georges Clot and Gaetan Mariolle creates a perfect balance by marrying two of the best French single malts, one leaning on fruity notes, and the other on cereal notes. Each is matured in casks with bold characteristics: new French Robinia casks, a powerful and rare wood found locally in France imparting strong white floral notes, and Sauternes wine casks, sourced from nearby French producers bestowing sweet matured grape notes. The whisky sees its final aging in ex-cognac casks before bottling, creating a rare luxury whisky with an annual worldwide release of just five casks.
food24.com

WATCH: How to make a whisky enigma cocktail

PARTNER CONTENT: A cocktail that changes form as it’s built. All that will be happening in your mind is wondering what it could be. It’s an enigma…. Steep 2 tablespoons of tea in a tea pot for at least 7 mins. Add more to make darker if needed. Use water...
just-drinks.com

La Martiniquaise-Bardinet’s Glen Moray 2008 Manzanilla Finish single malt Scotch whisky – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Speyside, single malt, 54.6% abv. Location – The UK, available through specialist whisky outlets. Price – SRP of GBP74.95 (US$99.99) per 70cl bottle, limited to 1,240 units. La Martiniquaise-Bardinet has added another expression to its Glen Moray Scotch whisky brand’s ‘Warehouse 1’ collection. The 2008...
americancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: Imperial Brown Ales And Winter Seasonals

Thanksgiving is nearing and American craft brewers are addressing the changing season with more exciting offerings you’re gonna want have around. The Secret’s Out (Venice, CA) – The Propagator, Firestone Walker’s experimental small-batch brewing facility in SoCal has crafted a new Single Hop limited release that’s exclusively available in the latest “Crafted Thru Hops” IPA mixed pack.
grapewallofchina.com

Sunday best | Marselan beer meets Marselan wine this weekend

I don’t use the word epic much but–at least for fans of local craft beers and wines in China–I think it aptly describes a party being organized by Jing-A Brewing in Beijing this Sunday. (The party is RSVP-only. See below for the link to sign up.) A highlight will be...
manofmany.com

What the $1 Million+ Yamazaki 55 Year-Old Single Malt Whisky Tastes Like

Of all Japan’s current whisky makers, Yamazaki may very well be the most prized. It was then with feverish delight that we accepted an invitation to an exclusive dinner at Tetsuya’s Restaurant, during which we tasted a full range of the brand’s coveted expressions. The absolute highlight of the evening was Yamazaki 55, a blend of single malts featuring whisky distilled as early as 1960 under the supervision of Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii. More than one master would guide the juice through its subsequent maturation and blending process until landing on the final result. And what a result it is!
montecristomagazine.com

Five Outstanding Sparkling Wine Picks for the Holidays

Gone are the days when popping the cork on a bottle of bubbly was reserved for special occasions. Now every day is a cause for celebration, and the popularity of sparkling wine is at an alltime high. Sparkling wine is one of history’s most wonderful mistakes, the result of a...
thewhiskeywash.com

Bruichladdich Unveils Its First Biodynamic Whisky

The team at Bruichladdich Distillery is, to put it mildly, barley obsessed. Since their doors reopened in 2001, the distillers have been inspired by the world of wine and the belief that terroir can exist in whisky, and that obsession has led to the release of several of Scotland’s most awarded malts.
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: FEW 10th Anniversary Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by FEW Spirits. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
the-saleroom.com

Warm up this winter with whisky at auction

Whether it is whisky or whiskey, buying a bottle of this golden-brown spirit is perfect to celebrate the Christmas season or for purchasing as a gift. Whisky (or whiskey when it’s Irish) is the name used to describe spirits made from grain that is mashed, fermented, distilled and aged.
moneyweek.com

Whisky is the hot new thing for collectors

No longer the tipple of niche drinkers, whisky has become the hot new thing. Distilleries are falling over themselves to capitalise on the fashion for old fashioneds, a cocktail made popular by Don Draper in Mad Men, and for cocktail-making in general. In the 15 weeks to 7 November, sales of mixed drinks soared by 45% at pub chain Wetherspoons compared with the same period in 2020, driven by a younger crowd, perhaps embracing discoveries made when bars were shut last year. And they haven’t been slow to recognise the potential gains that can be made in whisky collecting. While the market did slip last year, rare whiskies have outpaced other collectables by some margin over the past decade, rising by 478%, according to the Knight Frank Whisky index, compiled by Rare Whisky 101. And most of that slippage was due to lower demand for the really expensive bottles. The broader market, as reflected by Rare Whisky 101’s Apex1000 index, actually rose by 8% that year. That suggests newcomers are arriving.
qfm96.com

Ringing in the holidays with Brown-Forman

We look forward to the changing of seasons because that means Archie’s friend and Ambassador to Brown-Forman, Pete Wagner, comes to the studio and shares easy-to-make cocktails, interesting stories, and teaches us all a little something new about the brands that make up Brown-Forman. This episode was a little different because Pete also brought gifts for the whiskey, scotch, and tequila lovers in your life, including the Jack Daniel’s advent calendar, 50ml Jack Daniel’s 5 pack, the trio of Jack Daniel’s single barrel 375ml bottles, and the Gentleman Jack added value package that comes with a mixer. Something for the host of the next Christmas party you attend, Brown-Forman also distributes Slane Irish Whiskey, Glendronoch scotch, and BenRiach scotch. And for those who are not fans of whiskey, bourbon, or scotch, Herradura Ultra starts with the finest añejos filtered through coconut charcoal to remove color and enhance smoothness. Prior to filtering, a subtle hint of pure agave nectar is added giving Ultra subtle notes of cooked agave, caramel, and honey with toasted almonds and a finish that is beyond smooth – also a great gift for a holiday party host. And don’t forget New Year’s Eve. Pick up Korbel California Champagne to ring in the new year. Pete and Brown-Forman remind you that “If you’re drinking, don’t drive. If you’re driving, don’t drink. Arrive alive.”
