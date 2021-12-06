ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden must extend the student-loan payment pause given the uncertainty with Omicron, Chuck Schumer says: 'We're not getting out of this as quickly as we'd like'

By Ayelet Sheffey
 1 day ago
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference about climate change outside the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Senator Chuck Schumer called on President Biden to extend the student-loan payment pause past Feb. 1.
  • He cited uncertainty with the new Omicron variant as a reason to extend the pause.
  • Many borrowers do not feel financially secure enough to afford payments in just 2 months.

While data is limited on the impact of the new Omicron variant, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to ensure 43 million borrowers with federal student loans don't suffer the consequences of having to return to making payments in two months.

President Joe Biden's Education Department announced in August that it would be extending the pause on student-loan payments through February 1, but it made clear that was the "final" extension and borrowers would have to prepare to pay off their debt next year, regardless of the state of the pandemic. During a news conference in New York on Monday, Schumer urged Biden to change his mind.

"We want the country to ultimately cancel student debt, but in the meantime, extend the pause," Schumer said. "The pause must prevail."

The pause on student-loan payments that both President Donald Trump and Biden oversaw was intended to provide pandemic relief, and Schumer noted that the pandemic is still very much here, especially with the introduction of a new variant.

"This debt is just overwhelming for people," Schumer added. "If we don't extend the pause, interest rates just pile up. Students owe a fortune. And with omicron here, we're not getting out of this as quickly as we'd like."

The Education Department has not yet commented on whether there are any changes to the student-loan repayment schedule.

Schumer also cited the Student Debt Crisis Center's recent survey that found 89% of fully-employed borrowers do not feel financially secure enough to resume payments in just two months. The survey found that for 27% of those borrowers, one-third of their income will go toward their student debt payments next year — money that was sued during the pause to pay off other forms of debt and afford basic necessities.

Aside from affordability issues, Insider reported on other issues borrowers are facing as the payment restart quickly approaches. According to a new Bankrate survey , one in five borrowers still don't know what their monthly payments will look like next year, and 75% of respondents reported that some aspect of their finances will be negatively impacted once payments resume.

To prevent those problems from mounting, and potentially causing a wave of defaults, Schumer is pointing to Biden to continue pandemic relief for millions of student-loan borrowers in the country.

"If we don't extend the pause on payments, then that horrendous interest will pile up at a time when too many are still not financially prepared to shoulder a giant monthly bill," Schumer told news site amNY in a statement. "Moreover, with Omicron spreading, the uncertainty with what happens next demands at least one more extension of the student loan payment pause."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 11

brenda benton
1d ago

Why? These people knew they were borrowing money that had to be repaid. What about all of the parents that struggled to pay for their kids education and the people that have paid their loans? I do not feel sorry for the people that borrowed money so they could go to college. They need to take care of their obligations. I had to pay my mortgage when I bought my house. Quit trying to bale everyone out.

Reply
4
MG
1d ago

This giant turd needs to go the F away. Retire you shitbag. You’ve sucked enough of the taxpayer money over the years.

Reply
4
Black Cat 11+
1d ago

Pausing the student loan debt is just like those people who didn't pay their rent during the eviction moratorium, where did the money go that they would have had to pay if there was no pause and eviction moratorium.

Reply
2
