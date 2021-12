Even before the Omicron variant is reported in the United States, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency. "We've taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming,” Governor Hochul said.

