ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

YSS Winter Freeze Shelter opens early as temperatures plunge

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lp6rb_0dFfI8fl00

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – The 18 th Street homeless camp is ordered to be dismantled by December 15. That’s also the day that YSS ordinarily opens its Winter Freeze Shelter for the season. So, they agreed to open a week early because about 30 people  will have nowhere—not even a tent—to sleep in.

The Winter Freeze Shelter is a “low bar facility.” That means anyone is welcome.

They don’t require ID or sobriety. Their guests may be in active addiction, but they are welcomed.

Our purpose is basically two-fold. We want to prevent death and we want to prevent serious illness. So, in these coldest months of the year, we welcome everyone.

John Moses, Executive Director, YSS

The City of Wheeling is allowing them to use the building.

The Vineyard Church provides the meals.

Christ United Methodist Church makes the beds.

Project HOPE comes in every Friday to do medical checkups.

They’ve actually saved a number of lives because they’ve caught some illnesses and conditions with people that they would have probably ignored and would have ended up in tragedy.

John Moses, Executive Director, YSS

The amenities here are superior to their former site at the Hazel Atlas building. There are only two people to a room, and each room has a bathroom with a shower.

Despite tremendous community support, they always need donations.

We have people who are on medications who need co-pay. We have people who are working, who need bus passes. We have other working people who need a phone.

John Moses, Executive Director, YSS

They have only one rule—no violence or you’re out—and they say it’s rarely been broken.

Checks can be made out to Youth Services System, with “Winter Freeze Shelter” in the memo line. The address is 87 15 th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Fire-safety tips could prevent a holiday disaster

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) As you deck the halls for the winter holidays, the Wheeling Fire Department would like to remind you of the dangers that go along with it. If you’re putting up a tree or decorating for the holidays, remember the maintenance and responsibilities that go along with it. According to the Wheeling Fire Department almost one third of home […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Rachel’s on 16th to provide free holiday meals

Rachel’s on 16th in Wheeling will again provide free meals this holiday season. Rachel’s will give away a free meal to those in need on December 24 from 12-4 PM. There will be no verification needed to get a free meal, income, or residential. Rachel’s will be closed for regular business on Christmas Eve to […]
RACHEL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

CDC shows 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with autism

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a higher rate of children being diagnosed with autism now than ever before. According to a recent study done by the CDC, 1 in 44 children were diagnosed with autism in 2021 compared to 1 in 54 children diagnosed in 2020. Jim Harris, the Associate Director with the West Virginia […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

A coating of snow possible by Wednesday morning

Wheeling, WV – A turbulent week of weather is underway for the Ohio Valley. We woke up to a steady, soaking rain Monday morning with falling temps and breezy winds. Now our attention turns to a cold air-mass locked in with a potential snow maker moving through. An upper level disturbance will slide through to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to get rid of parking violation for donated food

The City of Wheeling will be accepting donations of five non-perishable food items in lieu of the $10 fine for an overtime parking violation. The items will be donated to the local food pantries. City Council passed a resolution instituting the program during Tuesday’s meeting. This is the fifth year the City has adopted the […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Yss#The Vineyard Church#Youth Services System
WTRF- 7News

Christmas Eve proclaimed a full-day holiday in West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice has issued two proclamations, declaring Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24, 2021) and New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31, 2021) as full-day state holidays for public employees. The Governor also declared Thursday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30 as half-day state holidays.  Click here to view Proclamation for Christmas Eve.  Click here to […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Holiday jingles and joy spread in Bridgeport

Bridgeport, Ohio (WTRF) Bridgeport’s got the holiday spirit. Friends and family of the community gathered on Main Street this afternoon for their annual Christmas parade. Candy tossed from floats and into the hands of children. Sirens whistled through the air as first responder vehicles made their way down the street. Businesses and organizations’ road floats filled with decorations and some even referenced holiday favorites. The Bridgeport bulldogs marched to Christmas classics and […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy