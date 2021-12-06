ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Is Surging

Cover picture for the articleThe commodity market is surging in early December. Brent has gained over 2% and is currently trading at $71.35. Investors are processing bad news from Saudi Arabia, which raised prices for January. It may mean that Saudis believe that the demand is stable and will remain stable in the foreseeable future....

