The Game Awards 2021 will finally air today, and this will predictably fill some with excitement and others with dread. Although The Game Awards always come with a heap of gaming announcements that leave people speculating, many tend to end up either exhausted or bored at the end of every show. The actual ‘awards’ part of the show does not help matters, as they often spark controversy or apathy depending on the games chosen. But despite how cynical or divided people may feel during times like this, everyone can agree that game sales are always worth it. And fortunately, Steam now has a sale going on that discounts the prices of several nominees for The Game Awards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO