Premier League

Mateo Kovačić ‘set to return’ to Chelsea training — report

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe picture above is Mateo Kovačić. He’s a top class midfielder, who plays for Chelsea. This is what he looks like, in case you’ve forgotten. Kovačić has been out for what seems like forever but has only actually been less than two months, after picking up...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
nbcsportsedge.com

PL Best Bets: Chelsea set aim for Watford

Premier League Matchday 14 marks the start of the double matchday weeks, meaning we will have double the EPL action to wager on each week. A quick look at the top of table we have three of the hottest clubs in football. Chelsea hold a one-point lead over Manchester City and a two-point lead over Liverpool. The difference from first to fifth is just seven points, meaning all teams would be wise to focus just as hard with two thirds of the season left.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta set for first team return as Chelsea squad stretches to its limits

Andreas Christensen hasn’t been in Chelsea’s team in the last couple of games, but he’s surely in line for a return against Watford tomorrow night. Trevoh Chalobah had a couple of brilliant games in a row, and it was understandable why Thomas Tuchel kept faith with him. But he looked a little shakier against Manchester United, and just in the interests of freshness as much as anything, we would expect Christensen to take his place tomorrow night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mateo Kovacic is the unsung hero whose tough tackling and ball carrying keeps Chelsea's winning machine ticking... with N'Golo Kante now also sidelined, Thomas Tuchel's midfield void could hinder the Blues

Thomas Tuchel's disappointment was clear to see when he revealed the extent of the injury issue that has derailed Mateo Kovacic's season. Speaking in a press conference, he said he 'missed' the star and admitted his setback was 'really sad'. An unsung hero for Chelsea since joining from Real Madrid,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mateo Kovacic: Chelsea midfielder tests positive for Covid-19

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the club’s upcoming Champions League fixture against Zenit St Petersburg. Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Kovacic, who had returned to full training after suffering a hamstring injury in October, had returned a positive test result this morning. “Mateo was...
SOCCER
SB Nation

‘Nobody can be happy today’: Tuchel fuming as Chelsea give up two more leads

After yet another disappointing result, the third in our last four games, Thomas Tuchel did not hold back in showing his anger with his team in the post-match press conference. After all, and despite all the injuries and interesting lineup decisions, Chelsea have now given away four leads in the last two games, while conceding six total goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds set to win the race for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Liverpool are set to offer Antonio Rudiger a big contract after his current Chelsea deal ends in the summer. That's according to reports that say that the German is also a target for clubs abroad and has even had talks with Carlo Ancelotti over a three-year deal at Real Madrid - but would much prefer to stay in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Kovačić tests positive and Jorginho joins Chelsea’s walking wounded with five set to miss Zenit trip

Chelsea’s injuries and fitness concern continue to pile up, with at least five players set to miss out on Wednesday’s match against Zenit St Petersburg. That includes all three of our first-choice midfielders, with Jorginho now joining N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić on the sidelines. The UEFA Player of the Year had been the only fit first-choice midfielder for the past couple months, and now we’re paying the price for overloading him (first on the pitch with errors, and now with a back injury).
UEFA
SB Nation

Kai Havertz, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho join Chelsea’s walking wounded as Tuchel still waits for N’Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić

Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at the Olympic Stadium was bad enough already as it dropped Chelsea out of first place into third, with both Liverpool and Manchester City winning, but adding the literal injuries to those insults were the knocks to Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso, which forced head coach Thomas Tuchel into changes that negatively affected our performance — and now add yet another fitness concern going forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Leeds, live! How to watch, analysis, odds, prediction

Chelsea vs Leeds: The Blues will look to bounce back from an unexpected hiccup last weekend, when they host Marcelo Bielsa and Co., at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Blues need to get back on track after some shoddy defensive displays,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jorginho spot on as Chelsea leave it late to sink Leeds

A patched-up Jorginho fired two nerveless penalties to sink Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and set Chelsea’s Premier League title chase back on track.The Italy midfielder played through the pain of a continued back issue to ease the Blues’ midfield injury problems, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined.Jorginho duly buried his 14th and 15th Premier League spot-kicks for Chelsea, to steer his side two points behind leaders Manchester City.Raphinha converted his own penalty to send Leeds into an early lead in west London, only to concede a spot-kick at the other end when scything down Toni Rudiger.You love to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

