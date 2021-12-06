ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets to Sign Kicker Eddy Pineiro

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after Alex Kessman missed both extra points he attempted, the Jets are unsurprisingly bringing in a new kicker. Former Chicago Bears placekicker Eddy Pineiro will be joining the team. Pineiro will be the Jets’ third kicker in three weeks. Matt Ammendola was cut...

ganggreennation.com

Podcast: Thoughts on Eddy Pineiro, Corey Davis, and Denzel Mims

The Jets once again have a new kicker. After it took two extra point attempts for Alex Kessman to kick himself out of the job, the Jets are turning to former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro to step in. It took three years of kicking futility, but Joe Douglas might have...
NBC Sports

Jets signing Eddy Pineiro after Alex Kessman missed two extra points Sunday

The Jets are making their second kicker change in as many weeks. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client Eddy Pineiro is signing to the Jets’ active roster. He will presumably take the place of Alex Kessman, who was added to the roster last week and missed a pair of extra points in Sunday’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Florida K Eddy Pineiro lands new NFL opportunity

Former Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro has found a new home in the NFL, with the New York Jets. Pineiro was one of the best kickers in Gators’ history. Pineiro was with the Gators in 2016 and 2017 and was one of the most accurate kickers in the country. In his senior year at Florida, he hit 94% of his kicks (17-18) but despite that, he went undrafted by the NFL.
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints practice squad signs ex-Jets, Titans linebacker Sharif Finch

The New Orleans Saints are continuing to churn their depth chart, with the Times-Picayune. Advocate’s Luke Johnson reporting that the team signed free agent linebacker Sharif Finch to their practice squad. Before making the jump to the NFL, Finch tied a school record for the most games played in Temple Owls history (53). He initially signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and has seen two stints there while also playing for the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and Las Vegas Raiders at different points in his pro career.
newyorkjets.com

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Active Roster

The Jets have signed FB Nick Bawden to the active roster and restored LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad. Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for each of the last two games. He took 8 snaps (13%) against the Dolphins and had a career-long 20-yard reception. He signed with the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 23 and was most recently with the Lions. He was waived on June 3. Originally Detroit's seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, Bawden missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in OTAs and battled injuries in 2019 and 2020. He began his collegiate career as a quarterback, starting two games for the Aztecs, before switching to fullback after his freshman season. He helped block for the NCAA's leading rushers in back-to-back years in Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who each ran for more than 2,000 yards. Bawden also had 30 receptions, 240 yards and 1 touchdown.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Jets kicker Alex Kessman

The Jets brought in a new kicker on Tuesday after Matt Ammendola missed two field goals against the Dolphins, signing Alex Kessman to the practice squad. Ammendola missed field goal attempts of 40 and 55 yards against Miami, costing New York in a game it lost by just seven points. Ammendola has converted just 68.8% of his kicks this season and his job is no longer fully safe with Kessman’s arrival in the Big Apple.
batonrougenews.net

Jets Sign K Alex Kessman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release LB Corey Thompson from P-Squad Ethan Greenberg. The Jets have signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad and release LB Corey Thompson. Kessman (6-3, 190) signed with the Chargers in May as an undrafted free agent out of Pitt. He played with the Panthers from 2017-20 and ranked third in school history with 341 points. He made 69 of 96 field goals (71.9%) and 134 of 138 extra points (97.1%). He set Pitt records for 50-yard field goals in a career (12) and season (4 in both 2018 and 2020), and his 66.7% rate from 50-plus yards set an NCAA record. Kessman, from Clarkstown, MI, earned second-team All-ACC honors and was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award.
USA Today

Jets add new kicker to practice squad after Matt Ammendola's rough Week 11

With Matt Ammendola fresh off a two-miss afternoon, the Jets have brought in a new kicker. New York added Alex Kessman to its practice squad on Tuesday. Corey Thompson was released, but the linebacker may not be the only Jet at risk of losing his job with Kessman in town.
jetnation.com

Jets Add Kicker to Practice Squad

The team announced that they have signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad and released LB Corey Thompson. This is interesting because rookie Matt Ammendola has shown that he has a big leg, but has also been inconsistent. Ammendola is 11 of 16 on the year on field goals, which is 68.75%. That is the kind of percentage that gets you cut, so he will have to improve in a hurry. Otherwise this kicking competition will result in a roster move. More info on these moves.
dcsportsking.com

Washington signs 4th kicker as Joey Slye expected to be out at least three weeks

The Washington Football Team has signed its fourth kicker of the season following the injury to Joey Slye. Slye is expected to miss at least three weeks with a pulled hamstring, head coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday morning. Washington has signed Brian Johnson off the Chicago Bears practice squad, according...
masspiratesfootball.com

Pirates Re-Sign Kicker Josh Gable – Presented By Phoenix Communications, Inc.

WORCESTER, MA – The Massachusetts Pirates, Champions of the Indoor Football League, have re-signed Josh Gable for the 2022 season. The 5’10” 175 lb. kicker from Kearney, NE only appeared in seven total games for the IFL Champions, but he made his mark with back-to-back game winning kicks on nationally televised games.
newyorkjets.com

Jets Sign QB James Morgan to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad and released CB Natrell Jamerson from the P-squad. Morgan (6-4, 229) was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Florida International. He did not play in a game for the Green & White last season and threw for 163 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT while completing 19 of 35 passes (54.3%) in the preseason. He was a final cut and signed with the Panthers practice squad. He was released Nov. 12, signed with the Steelers P-squad Nov. 15 and was released Nov. 23. In two seasons at FIU (24 games), he threw for 683 yards, 5,312 yards, 40 TDs and 12 INT while completing 61.5% of his passes.
Daily Herald

Ammendola out, Kessman in as Jets make change at kicker

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets released Matt Ammendola and signed Alex Kessman from the practice squad Saturday, making a change at kicker after holding an open competition this week. Ammendola was just 13 of 19 on field goal attempts this season, and he missed three of his last...
