PABLO — On December 2, 2021 the Tribal Council agreed to mutually cancel the contracts of tribal member attorneys Jordan Thompson and Shane Morigeau. Both Shane and Jordan will be joining the Executive team on December 10, 2021. The Executive team is replacing and splitting the position and duties of Chief of Staff Ryan Rusche who will be leaving the Tribes at the end of December to join Sonosky, Chambers, Sachse, Endreson & Perry, LLP as a partner. As a part of our organization’s succession planning for this work, Ryan has worked closely with Shane and Jordan on numerous projects over the years to develop their knowledge, skills, and abilities to help create a smooth transition.

PABLO, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO