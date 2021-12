(BPRW) Amazon Launches Accelerator Program to Grow Opportunities for Real Estate Developers of Color and Increase Affordable Housing. (Black PR Wire) SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Today Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it is committing more than $21 million to pilot a professional training, mentorship, and capital funding program to help promote real estate developers of color. This two-year, part-time professional development program, which is free for participants, aims to teach real estate developers of color how to advance their careers. It also aims to lower the barriers these developers can face when bidding for affordable housing developments. The goal of the program is to increase the number of professional real estate developers of color who are focused on affordable housing and inclusive community building. This initiative is part of the $2 billion Amazon Housing Equity Fund, a commitment to create and preserve 20,000 affordable homes for individuals and families earning moderate to low incomes in Washington state’s Puget Sound region; the Arlington, Virginia region; and Nashville, Tennessee.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO