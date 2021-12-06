ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Mulaney Announces 33 New Tour Dates for From Scratch

By Garrett Martin
Paste Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mulaney, a stand-up comedian of some note, has announced 33 new dates for his ongoing From Scratch tour. The shows run from March through June of 2022, with one last show in July, and will hit almost every region of the country—including a two night stay in Hollywood, Fla., which...

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

Tickets for John Mulaney's Austin Date Go on Presale Tomorrow

Comedian's "From Scratch" tour kicks off in February. If you've picked up a tabloid lately, you probably already know – John Mulaney has been through some things!. And if you're a fan of his comedy, then you know that means he'll have plenty of material (in brief: rehab, a divorce, a baby on the way) for his newly announced "From Scratch" tour. That tour pit stops locally on March 24 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and tickets go on presale Wednesday (12/8) morning, 11am. Here's the link – you'll need to enter the code "COMEDY" in the "Unlock" box. A forewarning for phone junkies: This one's a "phone-free experience."
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Comedian John Mulaney Bringing New Tour to SPAC Next Year

Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney is making a trip to the Capital Region next year. He'll be taking the stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 10th as part of his "From Scratch" tour. During his career, Mulaney has performed on Broadway and starred in both Netflix and Comedy Central shows. Tickets for his SPAC appearance go on sale this Friday morning at 10:00 am and can be purchased online.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mulaney
303magazine.com

Just Announced – John Mulaney Heads to Red Rocks in 2022

This morning, John Mulaney announced the dates for his “From Scratch” tour, which will see the award-winning comedian headline Red Rocks on April 17, 2022. A former writer for Saturday Night Live, Mulaney is best known for his comedy specials on Netflix, including “New In Town,” “The Comeback Kid” and “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.” He is also known for his contributions to the popular Netflix show “Big Mouth,” which Mulaney voice acts in addition to his writing and producing credits for the show.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xcel Energy Center#Keybank Center#Golden 1 Center#Sap Center#Scratch#Vip#Wilkes Barre#Pa#Tx
Gephardt Daily

Comedian John Mulaney to make Utah tour stop at Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Comedian John Mulaney will make a Utah tour stop at the Vivint Arena next April. The 33-city “John Mulaney — From Scratch” tour kicks off on March 11, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and makes stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in Chicago on July 14, 2022, said a news release from Live Nation.
UTAH STATE
canadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single from upcoming LP, Announces Canadian tour dates

Geoffroy (pronounced: Jeff-wah) has sharing the closing track from his upcoming self-released third LP, Live Slow Die Wise, out January 19, 2022. “Life As It Comes” was “one of the first ideas that developed into a song after confinement had first started,” says Geoffroy. “I kept repeating those two first chords at the piano, they felt good. I felt at peace. The pandemic had forced us all to take a step back and it triggered this reflection. Despite all the curveballs that life had thrown my way, I was feeling happy and grateful for the life I was living. Feeling free, loved, and content with where I was and what I had achieved, both on a personal and professional level. And so I wanted to dig into this state of mind and try to reason or explain it somehow. The result is a testimony of gratitude. A song about acceptance, integrity, and gratitude, all playing a crucial part in achieving well-being and self-realization.”
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Keith Urban Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Since the pandemic, the majority of Keith Urban’s live shows have been onstage in Las Vegas, part of his ongoing residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This summer, however, the guitarist is returning to the road with the launch of the Speed of Now World Tour. Urban announced the summer 2022 trek on Wednesday.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

The Well Announce Tour Dates with Howling Giant

Hey there tour dates. That’s nice to see, even if they would seem to arrive with the unfortunately-normalized asterisk of *yes-this-will-happen-so-long-as-it-can-happen. But I’m glad to see Austin trio The Well getting back out. The last time I posted a list of shows from the three-piece was when they were headed to Europe in January 2020 and doing US dates in Feb. and into March. Points for timing to them on that one, as they went out supporting 2019’s Death and Consolation (review here), their third album on RidingEasy Records.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Jazmine Sullivan Announces "Heaux Tales" Tour Dates

Jazmine Sullivan has had one hell of a year. Dropping Heaux Tales at the top of 2021, Sullivan landed yet another #1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart, and earned her best Billboard 200 peak when the album debuted at #4. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images. In the months since Heaux Tales...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Eagles Announce ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour Dates

Eagles are bringing their seminal 1976 album Hotel California back on the road next year with a newly announced string of 2022 tour dates. The eight-city trek will commence on Feb. 19 in Savannah, Ga., and conclude on May 19 in Austin. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 3. You can see more ticket information at the band’s website.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Lotus Announces 2022 Winter Tour Dates

Philadelphia-based quintet Lotus added several tour dates to its 2022 calendar on Wednesday. The jamtronica act announced seven new shows set to take place in the Midwest and East Coast throughout January and February. Following a four-night Pennsylvania New Year’s Eve run at Union Transfer in Philadelphia (12/28–12/29) and Mr....
MILWAUKEE, WI
theobelisk.net

Truckfighters, Greenleaf & Asteroid Announce Tour Dates

I’m at a loss here. I recently posted about an Earthless tour saying I’d like to go an write a book about the experience, but Truckfighters, Greenleaf and Asteroid for 15 dates in Europe? Three Swedish bands who know each other as well as bands possibly could, with Asteroid having released through Truckfighters‘ label Fuzzorama Records and Greenleaf and Truckfighters having shared members in the past? Shit, I’d love to see this. I’d love to do the whole tour. I’ll fly myself over if I need to, I don’t even care. This is unreal.
themusicuniverse.com

Eddie Vedder announces 2022 Earthling tour dates

Eddie Vedder announces The Earthlings Tour 2022 featuring his solo band, the Earthlings. Produced by Live Nation, the shows kick off on February 3rd and 4th with a two night stand at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and wrap up February 21st and 22nd in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paste Magazine

Bright Eyes Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Get the tissues ready. After testing the waters over the summer with their first shows in a decade, Bright Eyes will be returning to the stage for a tour in 2022. The shows will also be in support of the charity Plus1, where a dollar of every ticket will support the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.
MUSIC
SFGate

Jimmie Allen Announces Headlining 2022 Tour Dates

Jimmie Allen has announced plans for his first headlining tour in 2022. The Grammy nominee and recently named CMA New Artist of the Year will kick off his Down Home Tour starting Feb. 3 at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. Spanning 19 dates, the trek will take Allen...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy