The release of a second trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has offered an even deeper — and somehow still vague — glimpse into the rabbit hole of the film’s universe. While the specifics of the actual plot of the third Matrix sequel are tightly under wraps, eagle-eyed viewers can glean a few crucial details that might offer clues as to what happened between the events of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions and the new movie. In addition to Jonathan Groff’s apparent introduction as a new version of Agent Smith, similar to Yahya Abdul-Matten II’s performance as a “new” version of resistance fighter Morpheus, we also got a look at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Niobe. The main difference: This is actual Niobe, albeit one who is now visibly older than she was at the end of the last Matrix film.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO