For many, Amy Jo Johnson is best known as Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Since her days as a Power Ranger, she’s acted and directed other things including an episode of Superman & Lois. However, it looks like she may be revisiting the world of Power Rangers again. During Emerald City Comic Con recently, Johnson revealed that she’s been working with her boyfriend to write a Power Rangers comic. The comic supposedly catches up with the original Rangers in present day as a “where are they now?” story. The Rangers would roughly be in their 40s and I’ll admit that I’d love to read something like this. Johnson shared:

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO