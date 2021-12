NEW ORLEANS — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White left Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a knee injury in the second quarter. White’s left leg seemed to get caught in the turf as he was sliding in coverage against Saints receiver Marquez Callaway. White immediately started hopping on one leg and went down. After a few moments he walked off on his own power and went directly into the medical tent. He was visibly upset when he emerged and walked directly into the locker room and put a towel over his face.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO