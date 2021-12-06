Read full article on original website
Geneseo's Green Machine sinks Rock Island
The Green Machine traveled to Rock Island on Friday with one goal, to return with a win, and they accomplished their goal by outscoring the Rock Island Rocks, 36-22. With playoff eligibility at stake, both Geneseo and Rock Island had to win to have any hopes of making this year’s playoffs.
GHS golfers won't soon forget the 2022 season
Coach Scott Hardison referred to this season as “one to remember.”. He said, “The team went undefeated in dual meets on both the varsity and JV levels and the team won the most Invites. Four, that a GHS Golf Team has ever won – Macomb Invite, Riverdale Invitational, Bettendorf Open and the Canton Invite.”
