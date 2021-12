As promised, Reading & Leeds have just made their huge first line-up announcement for 2022, with all six headliners plus plenty of other artists confirmed for the bill!. At long last the returning Rage Against The Machine will finally get their chance to play next year after the 2020 edition was cancelled. Joining them atop the bill – and fresh from a huge UK arena tour in September – are Bring Me The Horizon, who will be making the deserved step up to headliners after years working their way up, and Halsey, who has had an incredible year with the release of If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO