Greensburg, PA

Arrest warrant issued for man acquitted in police officer killing

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
 1 day ago
GREENSBURG, Pa. — State police are on the hunt for Ray Shetler, the man acquitted in the 2015 killing of Saint Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed. An arrest warrant was issued for Shetler after he failed to show up for a court hearing and hasn’t been heard from since August.

“Mr. Shetler has failed testing when it comes to probation and parole he’s facing and failed to comply with requests from the officers who oversee his release from prison,” said Trooper Steve Limani.

Shetler was sentenced to time served and five years probation after being convicted of theft and receiving stolen property in the 2015 case where he shot and killed Officer Reed. He contended he did not know Reed was a police officer when gunfire was exchanged.

Channel 11 spoke with Shetler’s attorney, Marc Daffner, who said he hasn’t heard from Shelter in almost two years and will be withdrawing as his counsel.

