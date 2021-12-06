ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness reminding residents of the importance of maintaining proper mental health during the holiday season

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 2 days ago

With the holidays in full swing, Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness is reminding residents to keep a mental health checklist alongside their wishlist. Crosswinds CEO Amanda Cunningham recently joined KVOE’s Morning Show to discuss some of the biggest concerns that can accompany the holiday season including stress. Cunningham says mental stress...

#Holiday Season#Stress#Kvoe
