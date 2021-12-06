Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller formally files for re-election

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller has announced he will seek another term.

With his wife Jamie and their children at his side, Judge Zeller formally filed his paperwork with Victoria County Republican Party Chairman Bill Pozzi on Monday to secure a spot on the March 1, 2021 Republican Primary ballot.

“We’ve accomplished a lot at the county by pushing forward, from cutting county tax rates and paying down debt, to enhancing public safety and helping our veterans, to improving services for residents and building our local economy. Our county faces challenges and opportunities, and I’m constantly on the lookout for ways to make county government the best it can be,” Zeller said.

A press release said, Zeller prioritizes making county government more efficient, cutting county tax rates for the first time in years while limiting new spending. He also works diligently to increase transparency in government, and Victoria County was recently honored with another prestigious Transparency Star Award from the Texas Comptroller. The 37-year-old served as President of the Statewide County Judges & Commissioners Association of Texas this year and was the first Republican County Judge elected in Victoria County since Reconstruction.

Judge Zeller was elected in November 2014 as one of the youngest County Judges in Texas.

Judge Zeller and family with Victoria County Republican Party Chairman Bill Pozzi

To read more about Judge Zeller click here.