Despite Willie Garson’s heartbreaking death while working on the revival, the series’ creators opted not to write his passing into the show. After Willie Garson died from a battle with pancreatic cancer at 57-years-old in September 2021, showrunners decided not to write a death for his iconic character Stanford Blatch in the upcoming revival And Just Like That. Showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King explained that none of the major characters from Sex And The City die in the new series in a Friday December 3 interview with The New York Times.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO