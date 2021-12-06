ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson threatened ‘to f—k’ her 8-year-old son

By Evan Real
Page Six
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Rachel Wood claims her allegedly abusive ex Marilyn Manson threatened “to f—k” her 8-year-old son, Jack, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. The outlet reports that the allegation was made in a declaration filed in April as part of the actress’ ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Jamie...

pagesix.com

Comments / 168

Chuck
1d ago

she dated him from 2006-2010? And she is just now saying something? your just as guilty imo. Obviously your aren't as scared as you say it's only been 11 years.

Reply(6)
50
Johnny DuBois
1d ago

it's Marilyn Manson he's A SHOCK ROCKER what does she expect...did she think he was gonna be a Role model for the boy ...

Reply(10)
27
Pacheco D
1d ago

why would you want to wait so long to say anything o maybe you waited to watch sick 🐖you just want attention and money 💰🤑

Reply(1)
17
