ONEONTA, Ala. — A 9-year-old boy in Oneonta, Alabama, was honored by the city Tuesday for likely saving his mom's life in late October while she was having a heart attack. In an Oct. 27 post on Facebook, mom Regina Alfaro said her son, Jonathan Alfaro, called 911 while she was experiencing severe pain after returning home from his football practice on Monday, Oct. 25. When EMS units arrived, they told her she was having a heart attack and they transported her to the hospital.

ONEONTA, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO