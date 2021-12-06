Bedford man arrested after officers receive an anonymous tip

As the jury continues deliberations on Thursday, some believe that, because of the hit to his reputation, Jussie Smollett has already lost regardless of the decision. After closing arguments concluded on Wednesday, the jury is now tasked with deciding whether to find the former "Empire" actor guilty of staging a fake hate crime attack against himself with brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo. Since the scandal broke in January 2019, Smollett’s public image has been plagued by nothing but the case and whether he committed a crime by allegedly lying to police.

