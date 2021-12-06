ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock eatery Trios requiring proof of vaccination

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yl21J_0dFfCcew00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Popular Little Rock restaurant Trios is now requiring proof of vaccination for customers choosing to dine indoors.

Staff at Trios confirmed the move on Monday, saying that in addition to requiring masks, the restaurant will further require people dining inside to show proof that they are vaccinated.

‘What’s going to happen next?’: Businesses brace for omicron

The new rule went into effect for lunch service on Monday.

The owners say they made the decision based on the number of new infections of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

As of Monday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state was 7,167.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
Little Rock, AR
Restaurants
Little Rock, AR
Food & Drinks
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trios#Vaccinations#Food Drink#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy