Little Rock eatery Trios requiring proof of vaccination

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Popular Little Rock restaurant Trios is now requiring proof of vaccination for customers choosing to dine indoors.

Staff at Trios confirmed the move on Monday, saying that in addition to requiring masks, the restaurant will further require people dining inside to show proof that they are vaccinated.

The new rule went into effect for lunch service on Monday.

The owners say they made the decision based on the number of new infections of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

As of Monday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state was 7,167.

