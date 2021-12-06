ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Will Benefit From NFL Salary Cap Increase

By John Hendrix
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL's salary cap is expected to rise and hit $208 million in 2022, which is great news for the New Orleans Saints. Due to COVID, the cap went down to $182.5 million in 2021, which halted a multi-year steady increase starting in 2013. New Orleans was in a big 'hole'...

NFL

