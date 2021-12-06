Saints Will Benefit From NFL Salary Cap Increase

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Give Micah Parsons the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award right now. With due respect to the Broncos’ Patrick Surtain, the Browns’ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and some other promising rookies, this isn’t even a race. Parsons can do it all -- pressure the quarterback, play the run, cover the flats, he’s up to the task whatever the ask. He can even blanket wide receivers downfield; it was Parsons who was all over wide receiver Kenny Stills on a first-half interception by Jayron Kearse. He also dropped Taysom Hill for a loss of 11 on a third-down sack, giving him 10 sacks on the year, and notched six tackles, five pressures, and two QB hits. The sky is the limit for this kid.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO