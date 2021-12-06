ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah, Pharrell, Hollywood Luminaries Remember Jacqueline Avant: ‘A Light Has Gone Out in Los Angeles’

By Matt Donnelly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant, are reeling from her shocking death at the age of 81 after a shooting and home invasion. As they process the tragedy, they are also shining a light on her charitable work and legacy of kindness. “Grace is...

TMZ.com

Billy Dee Williams Mourns Murder of Dear Friend Jacqueline Avant

Billy Dee Williams thinks America is in one of its darkest periods ever ... referencing the latest act of violence against his dear friends. We got Billy Dee Thursday in WeHo and asked about the murder this week of Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant. Billy Dee is...
Variety

Suspect Arrested in Jacqueline Avant Killing

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of Jacqueline Avant, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced in a press conference Thursday. Police arrested Aariel Maynor, 29, who allegedly shot and killed Avant after breaking into her Beverly Hills home early Wednesday morning. Avant was the wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant, the mother of Democratic fundraiser Nicole Avant and the mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Several cameras caught Maynor’s vehicle driving east out of Beverly Hills after the shooting. Around 3:30 a.m., Hollywood police responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive. There, they found...
miamitimesonline.com

Hollywood grieves murder of Jacqueline Avant

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death last week of 81-year-old Los Angeles philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of famed music exec Clarence Avant, at the couple’s Beverly Hills home. Police said Aariel Maynor had accidentally shot himself in the foot before he was arrested in...
CBS LA

Oprah On Shooting Death Of Jacqueline Avant: ‘Numbed And In Shock’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Oprah Winfrey has issued a response to the slaying of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was shot and killed in a home invasion in Beverly Hills in the early morning hours Wednesday. Police tape blocks access to the 1100 block of Maytor Place in Beverly Hills, Calif., where Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed on Dec. 1, 2021. (Getty Images) The 81-year-old Avant was shot and killed just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Her 90-year-old husband, renowned music executive Clarence Avant, along with a security guard, were present at the time of the shooting,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Remembering Jacqueline Avant: “Her Advocacy Was Profound”

In the early morning hours of Dec. 1, the Trousdale Estates home of Jacqueline Avant and her husband Clarence, a trailblazing music executive known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” was compromised and resulted in Mrs. Avant’s death. The 81-year-old philanthropist and former model was shot and killed in this event, the motives of which are still being investigated by Beverly Hills police. As of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2, Beverly Hills police had taken 29-year-old Aariel Maynor of Los Angeles into custody as the only suspect. “Jacquie,” as friends and family called her, was born Jacqueline Alberta Gray on March 6,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
CBS LA

Kanye West To Perform First Stadium Show In 5 Years At Coliseum Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kanye West is set to perform a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday seeking to raise awareness and support for an imprison Chicago gang leader. Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in downtown L.A. on Nov. 24, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Drake will make a special guest appearance at the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” which will be the first stadium performance in five years for West, who now goes by Ye. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how...
TravelDailyNews.com

tommie Hollywood debuted in Los Angeles

CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Relevant Group announced the opening of tommie Hollywood, a lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Hollywood near Sunset Boulevard. The property joins the JdV by Hyatt brand and appeals to the modern spirited traveler looking for authenticity, originality, and convenience. tommie Hollywood offers 212 guestrooms across nine floors and more than 15,000 square feet of dynamic food and beverage space including KA’TEEN, the hotel’s feature restaurant by celebrated chef Wes Avila, and Desert 5 Spot, a 7,000-square-foot rooftop pool and lounge. This highly anticipated project is owned by Relevant Group in collaboration with Steinberg Hart for architecture and interior design from Studio Collective with Ten Five Hospitality managing food and beverage operations.
extratv

Former Child Actress Jonshel Alexander Dead at 22

Jonshel Alexander, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” was killed on Saturday in Louisiana. She was 22. Police told NOLA.com that Alexander was sitting in a vehicle with a man in New Orleans’ 7th Ward around 9 p.m., when her and the man were shot. She died at the scene. The man was able to drive himself to the hospital.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
