It's not that the city of St. Charles' public works department can't keep the median it owns in the Fox Chase subdivision in good shape. However, it is more than a half-mile long along Fox Chase Boulevard from Winners Cup Circle to Dunham Road. That's a lot of trees and planting beds to maintain. And that's why a group of Fox Chase residents 10 years formed the Fox Chase Boulevard Median Foundation to help the city take care of what amounts to a vital stretch of property in the subdivision.

SAINT CHARLES, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO