The Gift That Means More

The phrase “like a kid with a new toy” summarises that feeling you get when playing with something new. But selecting a toy for your child – or favourite small relative – is no easy feat.You want something imaginative and inspiring to look at that’s also educational and creative. But you also want it to be built to last, so it can potentially be passed on, or, dare we say it, shared with siblings.We also believe that a good toy shouldn’t be a five-minute wonder – it should be cherished and become a long-term companion. How we testedThese pointers have...

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO