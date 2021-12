The two hottest teams in the NBA will meet on Tuesday night as the 18-2 Warriors play the 17-3 Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. After a 1-3 start to the season, the Suns have won 16 straight games, ranking top-5 in both offensive and defensive rating in that span. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time in NBA history that two teams from the same division will play each other with winning percentages of .850 or higher with at least 20 games played in a season.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO