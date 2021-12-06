ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forced Family Separation Policy At the U.S.-Mexico Border ‘Violated Human Rights’, Study Finds Long-Time Lasting Psychological Effects And Mental Health Disorders

By Reform Austin Staff
 6 days ago
In 2017 and 2018, the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security under Trump’s direction aggressively separated more than 5,000 children – the youngest being just four months old – from their parents, when they illegally entered the country through the U.S.-Mexico border. Fleeing violence and persecution in Central America,...

