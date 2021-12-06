ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

STUDY: TOYS PROVE TO BE BETTER INVESTMENT THAN GOLD & ART

By Dave Ettl
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today's topic is "What to get the guy on your Christmas list". In another post, we covered the "non-masculine" gifts for 2021's enlightened men. Look, somebody has to do it so I'm falling on the silly sword, but seriously, what is a gift that keeps on giving? What about Gold, Frankincense...

newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
srperspective.com

Celebrating traditions with art, food, dance

Walter “Super” LaBatte placed his hands on his chest. “Creating something beautiful makes you feel good inside,” he said. An artist in every sense of the word, Super fashions beaded moccasins, drums, beaded vests, dances in pow wows, prepares a delicious traditional Dakotah soup, and preserves the lessons of Dakotah legends.
THEATER & DANCE
wkar.org

Harmony & Jewelry | Craft In America

Fri. Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | These two episodes explore the artistry and history behind handcrafted instruments and personal adornments. This episode bridges the art forms of music and craft, celebrating the joy of music and the creation of handcrafted instruments. Featuring accordion maker Marc Savoy and the Savoy family, bow maker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and the Appalachian Artisan Center Culture of Recovery Program, and artist Richard Jolley, whose monumental glass and steel sculpture inspired a violin concerto.
APPAREL
CoinTelegraph

The Out of Africa Collection: Combining the best of Fine Art and NFT Tech

The Invictus NFT Lab — backed by Invictus Capital, pioneers in the digital asset space who manage over $200 million of investor assets — is proud to unveil its first nonfungible token (NFT) project that combines the best of fine art and blockchain tech. The Out of Africa collection includes 100 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain-backed by (and redeemable for) real-world, physical artworks across a range of artistic mediums from some of Southern Africa’s top contemporary fine artists. The collection, which represents most participating artists’ first foray into the NFT space, will be sold via auction over February 2022. Read on to learn more about the world-first project and find out how to get your hands on a piece of NFT and fine art history.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Art#Investment#Christmas Gifts#Barclays
abc27.com

Metalbird a Global Art Project

What started as a backyard project has grown into an international art movement. Metalbird is exactly what it sounds like, beautiful birds forged in metal that add flair to the trees in your backyard. Artist and creator Phil Walters talks about the idea for Metalbird and how you can get some for your own yard.
DESIGN
Discover Mag

Native American Inventions We Still Use Today

November is Native American Heritage Month. This celebration is a recognition of the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous people. The wide-ranging contributions of Native Americans are numerous — and still impact the world in many ways. They were the first to cultivate certain plants, including corn, avocados and potatoes, which became diet staples around the world. Native Americans also were the first to domesticate some animals, including turkeys, guinea pigs, and honeybees. Native Americans are also credited with the invention of many items and concepts still used today, such as syringes, cable suspension bridges, oral birth control, baby bottles, sunscreen, and raised-bed gardening. Let’s take a look at some of their inventions that have stood the test of time and remain an important part of modern life.
HOME & GARDEN
Boston Herald

Drawing bought at an estate sale for $30 could fetch as much as $50 million

A Massachusetts man who bought a drawing of a woman and child for $30 at an estate sale four years ago has learned it may be worth as much as $50 million. The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, spotted the drawing and the “AD” monogram — the initials of German Renaissance master Albrecht Durer. Although he believed it was highly unlikely that it was the “real thing,” he still thought it was “a wonderfully rendered piece of old art, which justified purchasing it,” according to the Agnews Gallery in London, where it is now on view.
REAL ESTATE
Fareeha Arshad

Developments In the Middle Ages: Carolingian minuscule, illustrations, spectacles, mechanical clocks

The medieval periodstretched from the collapse of the mighty Roman Empire in the fifth century to the age of discovery in the fifteenth century. Though science and technology were very underdeveloped in this period, some of the most significant findings that have eased our lives were made at this time. Although this period has given us inventions that are ingrained in our daily lives, we often fail to acknowledge the influence of this period. Let’s have a look at some of these innovations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
ARTnews

Emerging Artist Records Fall in $58 M. Phillips and Poly Joint Evening Sale in Hong Kong

On Tuesday night in Hong Kong, Phillips held a modern and contemporary art sale that brought in a hammer total of HKD 370.4 million ($47.5 million) and a grand total, with premiums, of HKD 454.6 ($58.2 million). Staged in collaboration with the Chinese auction house Poly, it well exceeded its pre-sale low estimate of HKD 294.6 million ($37.8 million), which is calculated without the buyer’s premiums included. The sale saw 50 of the 52 works on offer sell, with six lots withdrawn before the start of the sale. The result is on par with the first Phillips-Poly evening sale, which made...
WORLD
ARTnews

More Than a ‘Holocaust Artist’: Miami Show Positions Maryan as an Unknown Giant of the Postwar Era

Back in 1972, the Guggenheim Museum invited a group of 10 artists to do an exhibition that had virtually no involvement from its curatorial team. Even if that show was “anticurator,” as one New York Times critic deemed it, the exhibition, titled “Ten Independents,” certainly wasn’t anti–art world altogether. The artists—many of whom were well-known to curators and collectors at the time, like Romare Bearden, H. C. Westermann, and Red Grooms—chose noted critic Dore Ashton to serve as their emissary, neatly summing up the show’s ethos in its catalogue in lieu of a curator. Unlike some of his colleagues, one artist in that mix, however, has languished in relative obscurity...
MUSEUMS
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Disney World Is Finally Making Changes To The Worst Part Of Its Theme Parks

Disney World is always changing. Some areas in Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios feel fresh and new while others do feel tired. In recent months, one of those latter areas got rid of what was possibly the worst ride in any Disney park: Primeval Whirl. Now, it looks as if that area is getting at least some sort of revamp thanks to some news a new permit has been filed.
LIFESTYLE
cryptonews.com

Pak’s NFT Collection Breaks an Art Auction Price Record

Popular digital artist Pak has sold some 250,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for a total of USD 91.8m on the NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway - now considered to be the highest original price to be paid at an auction for the work of a living artist. The art collection, Merge, was...
VISUAL ART
beincrypto.com

NFT Art Is a Developing Space, Says Artist Thrush Holmes

BeinCrypto spoke to artist Thrush Holmes on his journey with a non-fungible token (NFT) drop and how they offer artists unparalleled control. NFT art has gone from rising star of the crypto world to a significant player in auction houses to meme-able joke on social media in under one year.
VISUAL ART
YourCentralValley.com

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
LIFESTYLE
gamespew.com

Battlefield 2042 Proves That Bigger Isn’t Always Better

After a short delay, Battlefield 2042 is finally here. And it perhaps isn’t quite the game that series fans hoped it would be. Changes to the tried-and-tested formula are always hit and miss, and Battlefield 2042 takes such pretty big risks. The introduction of Specialists, for example, hasn’t gone down well with many, adding a ‘Hero Shooter’ element to the game that just doesn’t quite fit. You get over it eventually though. Meanwhile, other changes such as dropping voice chat and the end-of-match scoreboard are just baffling. The negative feedback on these means there’s no doubt they’ll be added at a later date.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

JCPenny Diamond Jewelry Is 80% Off For Black Friday, Which Seems Like a Mistake

Table of Contents Diamond Rings, Earrings and Pendants Diamond Necklaces Even More Diamond Jewelry on Sale at JCPenny JCPenny might not be the first place you think of to find the best Christmas gifts for your better half, but we think it should be. Seriously, if you’re looking for the best gifts for your wife or girlfriend, then you have just landed on what seems to be Black Friday’s best-kept secret: discounted diamonds. We’re talking 60%, 70%, and up to 80% off absolutely gorgeous diamond jewelry. Seriously, this is a Black Friday deal you don’t want to miss, and anyone would be lucky to get...
SHOPPING
News Talk KIT

Carbon Robotics Kill Weeds & Wheat Groups on Supply Chain

**California’s turkey farmers are promising an ample amount of different sized turkeys for this year’s Thanksgiving, even if overall demand is hard to anticipate. Only a year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in scaled-back holiday gatherings and smaller feasts. Even before the pandemic, the size of birds on Thanksgiving tables...
AGRICULTURE
MySanAntonio

Tiffany Is Selling Its Most Expensive Piece of Jewelry Yet

Tiffany & Co. is currently selling its most expensive piece of jewelry ever. "The World's Fair Necklace," unveiled in Dubai on Sunday, boasts a dazzling 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum. The 578 total diamonds include 353 round brilliant cut stones and 224 custom-cut baguettes. The centerpiece is an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Thanksgiving Dinner Costs Up

**Americans can expect to spend more at the grocery store this year on turkeys, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pies. According to a recent survey done by the American Farm Bureau Federation, Thanksgiving dinner costs are up 14%. The survey indicated that this year’s Thanksgiving meal for 10 will cost $53.51,...
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy