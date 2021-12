I’ve made no secret that I love William Villeneuve. I profiled him ahead of the 2020 NHL draft, before the Toronto Maple Leafs ever took him with the 122nd overall pick. He had his flaws (skating), but he was the top scoring defensemen in the QMJHL that year. He was also, by all accounts, just a really good person for his age. It was the combination of his wholesomeness and offensive potential that drew me to him.

