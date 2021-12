Bet on it: After more than three years of debate, Ohio lawmakers are on the brink of legalizing betting on sports, with official action potentially coming as soon as today. As Andrew Tobias writes, a conference committee on House Bill 29, the sports-betting bill, is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. today. Depending on how talks go, the full House and Senate could approve the bill as soon as later in the day, although the House is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, and the Senate is scheduled to be in session next week, too.

