5 Ways to Stay Fit Over the Holidays

Every time we turn on the car radio from Thanksgiving up through the end of the year, we're constantly being reminded that the holidays are "the most wonderful time of the year." No matter how we may wish to believe such a sweet sentiment, the sad truth is, this time of year definitely has its darker side –- and we're not just talking about how the sun seems to disappear around 4 p.m. According to American Addiction Centers, 'tis the season for an awful lot of binge drinking, even by people who ordinarily don't drink to excess. Oxygen takes us into even darker territory, noting that alcohol-fueled festivities are one of the factors contributing to a rise in crime during this not always wonderful time.
