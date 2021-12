BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A Bridge City man said a Tuesday night fire that devastated his house and killed two of his dogs has reinforced to him how precious life is. John Nickum did not know his house was on fire until a man driving by warned him about the blaze. Nickum tried to put the fire out himself, but his older home was quickly engulfed in flames, he said.

