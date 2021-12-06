ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Street vendors may face new rules in Santa Barbara

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrxhA_0dFf8nG200

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Street vendors with fruit slices, snacks, and even novelties hanging from their push carts, may soon find their favorite spots are off limits in Santa Barbara.

The number of vendors has jumped significantly in the last two years.

The vendors have established multiple locations on Cabrillo Boulevard, State Street downtown and throughout eastside and westside communities, often near schools and shopping areas.

The Santa Barbara City Council is reviewing tighter rules to prevent the carts from being in certain areas including near Stearns Wharf.

A city report to be presented Tuesday proposes updates to existing location regulations laid out in the Santa Barbara Vending Ordinance.

Updates to the Proposed Ordinance and location regulations include:

  • Sidewalk vending is prohibited in park, waterfront, and beach parking lots.
  • State Street Promenade – Sidewalk vending is prohibited on sidewalks in
    downtown State Street from Cabrillo Boulevard to Victoria Street with the exc
    of the week of Old Spanish Days.
  • Stearns Wharf – Sidewalk vending is prohibited from the Cabrillo Boulevard
    intersection to the end of Stearns Wharf.
  • Stationary sidewalk vending is permitted on the south side of Cabrillo Boulevard
    as long as the vending cart is located furthest from the street and a clear pedestrian
    path of travel of at least eight feet is maintained along the sidewalk. Stationary
    sidewalk vending is prohibited on the north side of Cabrillo Boulevard.

  • Operational requirements include:
  • Attached umbrellas on vending carts cannot exceed 48 inches in diameter and can
    be no shorter than 80 inches.

There will be some exceptions during Old Spanish Days, when items such as confetti eggs, or cascarones, are sold by the thousands.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Vending Ordinance, click here.

The post Street vendors may face new rules in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County: Health experts say 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases on the Central Coast are still Delta variants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As we enter the holiday season, doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center share insight on COVID-19 and its variants. Dr. Scott Robertson says it's important to understand that coronaviruses, like COVID-19 have always existed. They've been present throughout the year. He says nearly all prior coronaviruses will only cause mild cold The post Santa Barbara County: Health experts say 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases on the Central Coast are still Delta variants appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#New Rules#State Street#Westside#North Side#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Channel 3-12

Island Packers crew recovers marine debris

VENTURA, Calif.- Island Packers crew members often stop to pick up marine debris during daily trips to the and from the Channel Islands. It's a way to teach visitors about the importance of keeping the ocean clean. Usually crew members pick up balloons, but on Thursday they discovered a giant inflatable turkey floating in the ocean a few The post Island Packers crew recovers marine debris appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

Power boaters rescued off coast

VENTURA, Calif.-A dramatic rescue took place off the coast of Ventura on Saturday. TowBoatUS Ventura rescued boaters on board a 42-foot power boat. The boat's engine compartment was taking on water. They saved the boaters but couldn't tow the boat back to shore. Captain Carson Shevitz said, "We immediately got underway to make the approximately The post Power boaters rescued off coast appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Toy Drive Car Show cruises into Goleta this Saturday

GOLETA, Calif. - Southcoast Church and The Community Hot Rod Project will host their 2nd annual Toy Drive Car Show this Saturday, December 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is welcome, it's free to attend and new unwrapped toys will be collected to support the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara. The event The post Toy Drive Car Show cruises into Goleta this Saturday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy