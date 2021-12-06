ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats plan to mark anniversary of 'historic' Jan. 6 Capitol attack

By Susan Ferrechio
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifIq4_0dFf8g4x00


H ouse Democrats plan to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Monday.

The Maryland Democrat told reporters the one-year anniversary of the attack by hundreds of angry protesters who traveled to the Capitol from a rally hosted by then-President Donald Trump will not be ignored, although he did not reveal specific plans to remember the incident.

“We are certainly not going to let that day go unrecognized or undiscussed,” Hoyer said.

Congress does not gavel in for the 2022 session until Jan. 10, which means most lawmakers will not be in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

But Hoyer said Democratic leaders in both chambers are planning something for the anniversary of the attack.

“I would expect that we will be doing something together on that day, possibly at the Capitol itself,” Hoyer said. “But that has not yet been decided.”

Democrats are eager to keep Jan. 6 in the spotlight, along with any association between the attack and the GOP.

The angry throng marched to the Capitol from the Trump rally to protest lawmakers voting to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

At the time of the attack, many GOP lawmakers had voted against certification, citing election irregularities.

Trump said the election was rigged in Biden’s favor and called on followers to march “peacefully” to the Capitol to register their objections.

Instead, the angry crowd violently pushed past the police and forced its way into the building, sending lawmakers running for safety.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

It took hours before authorities were able to regain control of the building. The Justice Department is prosecuting dozens of protesters, and House Democrats launched a special committee to examine the events that provoked the attack, with a focus on whether Trump and other Republicans sparked the intrusion.

“Jan. 6 was a very historic day in our country, which should have sent all of our citizens a very profound message — a message that our democracy can be put at risk by those in authority, and those who are following those in authority, to substitute force for votes, to substitute intimidation and violence for voting and process consistent with the Constitution in the laws of the United States of America,” Hoyer said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 8

Related
Business Insider

Mark Meadows texted a member of Congress 'I love it' about a plan to submit 'alternate' slates of Trump electors, Jan. 6 committee says

Mark Meadows sent texts and emails about sending "alternate" slates of electors to Congress in November 2020. The House Committee investigating January 6 has obtained several of Meadows' emails and texts. "Mr. Meadows apparently said 'I love it'" about the plan in an exchange with a member of Congress, Thompson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Florida Phoenix

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

House Republican says party backlash for infrastructure vote 'small price to pay' as tensions simmer

After Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., voted for the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package last month, her office was inundated with angry phone calls. She wasn't alone. The 13 Republicans who voted for the legislation drew ire from the party's growing far-right flank and former President Donald Trump, who said he would support primary challengers. Phone lines were flooded, and some members got death threats. In Nassau County, New York, a man was arrested and accused of making an explicit death threat against Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., who voted for the infrastructure package, The Associated Press reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

What the GOP Does to Its Own Dissenters

Late at night on the second Tuesday of January, Peter Meijer, a 33-year-old freshman congressman from West Michigan, paced the half-unpacked rooms of his new rental apartment in Washington, D.C., dreading the decision he would soon have to make. Six days earlier, Meijer had pulled a smoke hood over his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Democratic#Gop#The Justice Department#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WREG

Turning outrage into power: How far right is changing GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to have settled on a strategy to deal with a handful of Republican lawmakers who have stirred outrage with violent, racist and sometimes Islamophobic comments. If you can’t police them, promote them. The path to power for Republicans in Congress is now rooted in the capacity to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy