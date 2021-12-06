Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: 567 new cases, 18 deaths; 4.8% positive

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 849 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable.
This is the COVID-19 Update for Dec. 7, 2021.
In the last 24 hours, 849 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/OmrJmcKmR1
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 7, 2021
There have been 9,375 total hospitalizations and 155,212 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
CDC Coronavirus Information
CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
Allegheny County Health Department Information
Comments / 0