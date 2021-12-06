ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: 567 new cases, 18 deaths; 4.8% positive

By Skyler Baldwin
Charleston City Paper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePast infection may not fend off omicron, study suggests. South African health experts warned that reinfections among people who’ve previously contracted COVID-19 appear to be more common than with previous variants like delta. The findings are preliminary and haven’t yet undergone scientific review, but the timing of a spike...

charlestoncitypaper.com

KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
New York Post

No cases of Omicron COVID variant reported in US so far, CDC says

No cases of the new COVID–19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the US to date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. The announcement came after the newly identified strain was classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on Friday. “No cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
South Carolina State
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 75 More Deaths Logged As State Careens Toward 10K Overall Death Toll

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The state’s health department reports that there have been 3,140 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 75 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is once again rising at a brisk pace, currently sitting at 11.7%. That’s above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%, and the highest it’s been in a year. There are also a reported 70.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down...
MINNESOTA STATE
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report 2,915 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths with 4.5 percent positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 2,915 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 4.46 percent. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 855,442 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,991 deaths. There are currently 906 people hospitalized...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Covid 19#Common Cold#Cambridge#Age 12#South African#Omicron#Dhec
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 6K+ New Cases Reported, Along With 38 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With news that the omicron variant (which has been tracked in Minnesota) might not be quite as “dangerous” as the delta variant has been, the state’s health department reports that there have been 6,122 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 38 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. However, some of the deaths reported in the latest group — 23 in total — are from November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is hovering in place, currently sitting at 10.4% from a recent peak of 11% and a more recent low of 10.1%....
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Half of England’s omicron cases are in double-vaccinated people

The majority of all known omicron Covid cases in England have been detected in people that have had at least two vaccines, it has emerged.Of 22 omicron cases confirmed by 30 November, 12 of them were linked to people who found out they were infected more than 14 days after receiving their last jab, according to health officials.Two of these 12 cases were detected in people who had the first dose of their vaccine more than 28 days ago, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Six were not vaccinated at all, and there was no vaccination information available in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

South Africa COVID-19 Cases Almost Double in 24 Hours

Dec. 2, 2021 -- South Africa’s COVID-19 cases almost doubled within 24 hours, jumping from a reported 4,300 new cases on Tuesday to 8,500 new daily cases on Wednesday, according to the BBC. Health officials have confirmed that the new Omicron variant has become the dominant coronavirus strain in South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 849 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 849 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Dec. 7, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 849 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/OmrJmcKmR1 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 7, 2021 There have been 9,375 total hospitalizations and 155,212 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
MedicalXpress

Omicron variant is likely everywhere while delta cases are on the rise

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has most likely spread around the world already, but ineffective COVID-19 testing will continue to hamper scientists' ability to say anything definitive about the latest strain for several more weeks, according to two Johns Hopkins University experts. Meanwhile, infections continue to rise in the United...
SCIENCE
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

