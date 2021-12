Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon has led a nonprofit to raise funds with hopes of wiping out school meal debt for students throughout the state. Just last week, it was announced that Gordon has helped the Wyoming Hunger Initiative raise a total of $99,485, which will go towards paying off school meal debt for students in 28 districts across the Cowboy State. Gordon recently talked about the nonprofit's efforts:

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO