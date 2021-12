MISSOURI, USA — Some workers in Missouri will bring in the new year with higher pay. Starting Jan. 1, 2022, Missouri's hourly minimum wage rate is increasing to $11.15. The higher rate is all part of Proposition B, which was approved by voters in 2018. The measure ensures the state's minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour each year through 2023.

