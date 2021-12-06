ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Minute: 'Spider-Man' to play Fred Astaire

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

'Knives Out' stars Chris Evans and...

www.corydontimes.com

ABC 4

Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
featureweekly.com

Tom Holland confirms he’ll play Fred Astaire in Sony’s upcoming biopic

Tom Holland, star of “Spider-Man,” is trading in his web-shooters for dance shoes. On Sunday, the 25-year-old stated that he will play iconic actor, dancer, and singer Fred Astaire in a future Sony biopic. In a recent interview with GQ, Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal indicated that she wanted Holland to...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Tom Holland ‘Excited’ to Play Fred Astaire: ‘I’m Going to Dust Off the Old Tap Shoes’

Tom Holland is heading back into the dance studio to prepare for his role as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the legendary entertainer. “I’m going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios [in London] and start taking tap lessons,” he told Variety shortly after it was announced that he will play Astaire in an Amy Pascal-produced film.
CELEBRITIES
film-book.com

Tom Holland Slated to Play the Legendary Fred Astaire

Tom Holland Will Portray Fred Astaire in Forthcoming Biopic. Action hero Tom Holland has been selected to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming film from Sony. Tom Holland may only be 25-years old, but he has a lot going on lately. Perhaps, starring in what is poised to become the season’s biggest blockbuster, the Spider-Man film, No Way Home, is only the beginning of what’s to come for the terrific Holland. He has just been cast as legendary dancer Fred Astaire in a biopic about the well-loved genius, Astaire. There’s just one little thing, though: Holland hasn’t read the script yet! It’s also yet to make it into Holland’s hands as a matter of fact.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The 15 Best Screenplays to Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. OKPicture this: You’re curled up with your favorite book that also happens to be your favorite movie. Spending more time at home last year resulted in an uptick in book sales, and film screenplays are a unique way for cinephiles to dive deep into their favorite films. Reading a screenplay can be an exercise in imagination, and an opportunity to see a film through the...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
The Independent

23 secretly brilliant performances in awful movies, from Margot Robbie to Leonardo DiCaprio

There is, it’s fair to say, nothing more important to the movies than actors.The right performance can tip a film into the realm of greatness; a bad one can doom an otherwise promising project to mediocrity or ridicule.What would There Will Be Blood be without Daniel Day-Lewis at its centre? Would The Godfather still sparkle without Al Pacino and Marlon Brando? These are not questions anyone is keen to know the answer to. The best performances are irreplaceable; they are key to the very essence of cinema.But what happens when one good performance isn’t enough to save a film? When...
MOVIES
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in first footage of upcoming Netflix film

The first footage has been released for Don’t Look Up, an upcoming Netflix film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.Netflix unveiled the brief excerpt on Tuesday as part of a preview of all its planned movie releases for 2021. The streaming platform has a massive release schedule for the year ahead, with at least one new film coming out every week.Among those releases is Don’t Look Up, a political satire disaster film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film, according to Netflix, “tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media...
MOVIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong

Jennifer Lawrence has sustained minor injuries after a glass explosion stunt went wrong on the set of Don’t Look Up.The forthcoming Netflix comedy – which stars Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio – has been forced to temporarily suspend production following the disruption. Don’t Look Up was filming in Boston when the incident occurred, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.Lawrence had been shooting a scene with Timothee Chalamet when the controlled glass explosion sent shards of glass flying, causing minor injuries to the Hunger Games star.Production on the film was subsequently paused on Friday (5 February), however, Lawrence is expected to return to the...
MOVIES

