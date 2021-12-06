ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers place Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list

By Zach Hanley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon. Because Love is vaccinated, he will have to produce two negative tests...

