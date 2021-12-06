ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Your Dorkiest for the Ugly Sweater 5K Dash!

Cover picture for the articleThe Ugly Sweater 5K is back! How runners/walkers can...

Outdoors: Second Annual Ugly Sweater Run at The Riveter

On Saturday, December 4, Hunter Subaru presents the Second Annual Ugly Sweater Run at 8:30 a.m. at The Riveter in Mills River. The Riveter is an indoor climbing gym, bike park and wellness arena and will serve as the start and end point for the race. “The Riveter is a world-class adventure facility and is the perfect spot for our runners to enjoy this Christmas holiday run,” says event organizer Daphne Kirkwood.
Ugly Sweater Holiday Happy Hour

Help give families with children ages 12 and younger a Merry Christmas. Please donate to a family in need this holiday by giving via the Salvation Army Virtual Angel Tree! Cash Donations will also be distributed to Gifts from the Heart. Bring your ugly sweater and join the party!. Admission...
Celebrate 12 Days of Nutella for a Chance to Win a Special Ugly Sweater

The holidays aren't typically a time to try something new, especially in the kitchen, given all that needs to get done. And then we all have our traditions, the recipes passed down or honed over the years. But this year, there's an opportunity to try something new, courtesy of Nutella. Starting on November 30, the company is launching 12 Days of Nutella.
Christmas Jumpers And Ugly Sweaters For Gamers - Pokémon, Mario, Sonic, And More

You hear that? That jingle bell-tinged drone is the sound of festive inevitability! In amongst the socks and the boxes of deodorant you'll be gifted this holiday season, there's a high probability there'll be an ugly festive jumper in there somewhere. Yes, even though granny's turned the thermostat to maximum and Dad has the fire going as well, you're going to be sat there sweltering in a garish, itchy, woollen nightmare. C´mon, it's tradition!
Treasures Boutique Has Your Ugly Sweater Needs Covered

The most wonderful time of the year means hot cocoa, mistletoe, snow and, of course, ugly sweater parties. Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like thrifting an over-the-top holiday sweater that’s so tacky it’s actually cute. The festive finds shown here are from West Avenue’s Treasures Boutique, which is just that: a treasure trove of the city’s best consignment-wear. I personally like my ugly sweaters like I like my Christmas trees—the more accessories the merrier. Go for the most buzzworthy sweater in the store, and don’t be afraid to add your own bedazzlement (think vintage brooches, ornament earrings and a Christmas skirt) for a look that will give even Mrs. Claus a run for her money.
Taproom to host Ugly Sweater party

Do you think you have the ugliest Christmas sweater?. Put that confidence to the test and wear the sweater to the Ugly Sweater Party at Union Street Taproom on Friday, Dec. 10. The event will last from 5 p.m. to midnight. The event will also feature karaoke, a food truck...
Popeyes Unveils Ugly Holiday Sweater and Beanie Hat

To celebrate the holiday season, Popeyes is bringing back the fan favorite Popeyes Ugly Holiday Sweater, and this year, the beloved Cajun brand is also launching a holiday Beanie Hat to give fans the ultimate winter bundle!. Popeyes is once again partnering with UglyChristmasSweater.com to bring festive winter wear to...
25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party

Tis the season for festive holiday gatherings. Throughout the years, there’s one event that has proven itself a staple—the ugly Christmas sweater party! It’s where guests come dressed in their favorite (and also their least favorite) top. You know the kind; the ugly Christmas sweater boasts kitschy knitting and ostentatious trims. For these fetes, the crazier the details, the better. So come Dancer and Prancer, you’re the perfect additions to an oversized cardigan.
Trinity Lutheran to host annual Ugly Sweater 5k

EDWARDSVILLE – Trinity Lutheran Ministries will host its annual Christmas Ugly Sweater 5k at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 600 Water St. Registration costs $35, is open until the time of the event and includes a long-sleeve shirt and a “swag bag.”. Proceeds, similar to past events, will...
Wear Your Worst to Kent’s Ugly Sweater Tavern Trek

Do you find yourself oddly drawn to those gaudy sweaters you see in stores this time of year, featuring sequined Santa appliqués or fake-fur reindeer? Then you might want to join in the annual Ugly Sweater Tavern Trek in downtown Kent, sponsored by Main Street Kent and the Great Lakes Brewing Company.
Ugly Sweater run set in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE – Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville will host its annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K on Saturday, Dec. 11, with proceeds continuing to benefit local charities. This year's run features a new route as well as Christmas music and decorations, an ugly Christmas sweater competition, hot chocolate and cookies at...
Ugly Sweater Run with Elkhart Education Foundation December 4

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Education Foundation is hosting the Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. The race will take place at the NIBCO Water and Ice Park. Those wishing to participate can still sign up for $30 per person on Saturday. Children under age 14 can...
Ugly Christmas sweater fundraiser seeks donations

There are ugly Christmas sweaters, and then there are ugly Christmas dog sweaters. Cache Valley residents are being invited to dress their dogs for the holidays and bring them to the indoor arena at the Cache County Fairgrounds later this month to “run for fun” on an agility course and raise money for two local programs: The Cache County 4-H Dog Program and Toys for Tots.
Ugly Sweater 5K Hits the Streets This Weekend

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... a poorly bedazzled reindeer. Your favorite cable knit 5K has returned: the Ugly Sweater Race. Created by the team behind the Little Rock Marathon, this family fun run is set for 9 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 11, at Two Rivers Park. As...
