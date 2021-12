Demarai Gray hit a stunning late winner to lift the pressure on Everton manager Rafa Benitez as Arsenal slipped to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. The first half at Goodison Park was desperately low on quality but Martin Odegaard opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time as he buried Kieran Tierney’s cross on the volley. It came three minutes after Richarlison saw a header disallowed by VAR for a tight offside, while Everton defender Ben Godfrey was fortunate to not have seen red for catching Takehiro Tomiyasu’s face with his studs earlier in the half. Richarlison was denied...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO