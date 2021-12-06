ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

How an Artificial Christmas Tree Revived an Old-World Family Tradition

By Amanda Staab
New Jersey Monthly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some families, Christmastime is about the gatherings, feasts and gifts. For ours, it’s all about the tree. The tradition originated with my German-immigrant grandmother, who used to make all of us kids stand in front of her Christmas tree each year and sing O Tannenbaum before we were allowed to...

njmonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

The Great Debate A Real Christmas Tree vs. Fake Tree

I love everything about Christmas with the exception of one thing: REAL Christmas trees. My big, beautiful fake tree was up before Thanksgiving and I love it. I just don't understand why anyone would want to deal with a real tree. I don't get it at all. Getting them in the house and in the stand is a huge pain and creates a huge mess. You have to make sure there is enough water every day. And when it's all over with, you have to figure out a way to get rid of it. Plus, they're a major fire hazard.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Christmas Tree#Family Tradition#German#Nazi#Christian
Cumberland Times-News

Family Life | How the Salvation Army’s red kettles became a Christmas tradition

Tinseled trees and snowy landscapes are not the only signs of the upcoming holiday season. Red kettles, staffed by men and women in street clothes, Santa suits and Salvation Army uniforms, also telegraph Christmastime. The Salvation Army is among America’s top-grossing charities. In 2018, its 25,000 bell-ringers helped raise $142.7...
RELIGION
WBAY Green Bay

Christmas trees packed for military families in “Trees for Troops”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas tree growers came together Wednesday to spread their holiday cheer to military families. This is the 17th year Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association members were involved in the Trees for Troops program. Growers came to Lambeau Field to load 310 Christmas trees into FedEx...
GREEN BAY, WI
lmu.edu

Annual ASLMU Christmas Tree Lighting Tradition Returns

UNIVERSITY NEWS | LMU kicks off December with colorful lights and festive activities to mark the 2021 holiday season. The beautiful Christmas tree on Regents Terrace also signals the return of the annual ASLMU Christmas Tree Lighting event. This beloved LMU tradition will return in-person Friday, Dec. 3, from 5-8 p.m. for LMU students, staff, and faculty only.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
purewow.com

15 of the Best Artificial Christmas Trees to Make Your Season Merry and Bright

There's no doubt that a twinkling Christmas tree on a dimly lit winter morning feels like pure magic. While many people are die-hard fans of the real deal, we totally understand if you're wanting to forgo sticky tree stumps and messy pine needles this year in favor of the no-muss-, no-fuss setup of an artificial Christmas tree—and with less than 20 days to go until the big day, the time to buy is now. Since you'll likely be using it for years to come, you'll want to invest in one that will fool an onlooker as to its faux build, be a breeze to put up and suit your space to a tee. We've rounded up the top contenders for the best artificial Christmas trees of them all, but first, you'll want to know what you're looking for to go about picking the perfect one for your home.
HOME & GARDEN
Anniston Star

Christmas tree farms faring well during shortage of artificial kind

A shortage of artificial Christmas trees this year might be an inconvenience for some consumers, but it represents a boon for local tree farms. Local tree farms are seeing a large rise in customers on account of supply chain issues that are keeping the artificial variety out of the marketplace.
MUNFORD, AL
WWLP

Where to get your Christmas tree this year (and how much to expect to pay for it)

The week after Thanksgiving means several things. It's a time to work through some of the year's most delicious leftovers. It's a time to hop online, or mask up and hit the mall, to scope out some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But it also means Christmas is rounding the corner, and a tree-shaped space in your living room is ready to be filled.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

8 best artificial Christmas trees: Faux firs that rival the real thing

While some argue there’s nothing quite like the scent of a real spruce or natural fir at Christmastime, there are plenty of reasons to go faux. Just as artificial houseplants and flowers have seriously upped their realism game, so too have Christmas trees with a wealth of increasingly authentic-looking products on offer.In terms of sustainability, most are still made from PVC or PET, two of the most common types of plastic. However, today’s best artificial trees really are made to last, meaning you can bring them out year after year, looking as good as new – and in the knowledge...
HOME & GARDEN
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: A brief history of Christmas trees

The history of Christmas trees can be loosely traced to ancient Rome and Egypt and was brought to North America during colonial times. Today, Christmas trees are grown and sold seasonally in all 50 states, but long before the birth of Christ and the Christmas tradition, evergreens have held a special meaning for people during the winter months.
GERMANY
Food52

How to Keep Your Pets from Destroying the Christmas Tree

The last time I was on TikTok—a land of many treasures—I came across a trend where people chase their cats around with the Christmas tree before putting it up. The idea is that the cat will be scared of the tree and stay away from it. It’s kind of mean, but cats can be total Grinches, so I get it. However, I'm not one to chase my four-legged kiddos around with a giant tree, so I'll do almost everything else to keep them from destroying the holidays.
PETS
KXLY

How Christmas became an American holiday tradition, with a Santa Claus, gifts and a tree

The pagan tradition of celebrating the winter solstice with bonfires on Dec. 21 inspired the early Christian celebrations of Christmas. Gpointstudio/ Image Source via Getty Images. Each season, the celebration of Christmas has religious leaders and conservatives publicly complaining about the commercialization of the holiday and the growing lack of...
FESTIVAL
cityofdavis.org

Christmas Tree Recycling Tips

If your holiday celebration included a cut Christmas tree, here’s what you can do with it after the holidays. Before you determine how best to discard your tree, don’t forget to remove the lights, ornaments, any tinsel and the tree stand (even if it’s made of wood!). Place your tree...
DAVIS, CA
WCAX

How you can help get a Christmas tree to a Vermont family in need

Shopping online is an easy way to get gifts delivered right to your door but you may be inviting an unexpected guest for the holidays. Williston Police offer tips for keeping your belongings safe. Pie pandemonium: Behind the scenes of the holiday baking bonanza. Updated: 16 hours ago. Pie pandemonium:...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy