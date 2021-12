A new restaurant is being proposed to replace a troubled, and now closed, nightclub at 828 S. 1st St. in Walker’s Point. The new eatery, should its licensing be approved by the City of Milwaukee, will be called Restaurant Jerez. Its owner is Platon Peña Delgado, an electrician and owner of Peña Electric. Peña Delgado also has a minority partner in the new business, Martha Acosta Ramirez. The planned hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 9.m. daily, except on Fridays and Saturdays when it would be open until 10:30 p.m., according to a business license application filed with the City of Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO